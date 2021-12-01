PLUM ISLAND — The Parker River Wildlife Refuge’s annual limited white-tailed deer hunt returns today, Dec. 1, meaning the Plum Island portion of the federal refuge is closed to the public until sunrise Friday.
The shotgun-only hunt, which has been held since the 1980s, was initiated to reduce a once-booming deer population.
But, according to park ranger Matt Poole, decades of hunting has curbed the number of deer there to the point where they no longer overpopulate the refuge. These days, the hunt is mostly for recreation. That notion, Poole concedes, has led to public confusion and concern about why the hunt continues.
Poole said the refuge is overseen by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service which endorses hunting as one of six identified priority public uses. The other five are fishing, wildlife observation, wildlife photography, environmental education and environmental interpretation.
“We support this,” Poole said, referring to the Parker River Wildlife Refuge.
Asked how many deer he expects to be killed, Poole estimated between three and five. In 2019, 49 hunters killed 11 deer. For many years, the average number of deer killed has been two. But Poole said 2019 was an anomaly and based on a recent snowfall that left easy-to-track deer prints in the snow.
Each year, the refugee closes to all except permitted hunters for the shotgun-only deer hunt. Hunters apply in September and are chosen on in a lottery with up to 70 people selected. The number of hunters allowed has been capped at 70 with 35 free-of-charge permits available per day.
Poole said the refuge no longer tracks the number of deer on the island and has no plans to, “unless its numbers got out of control again.”
In 2019, Nancy Pau, a wildlife biologist at the refuge, estimated about 30 deer called the area home but added the number varied as deer move on and off the island.
According to MassWildlife there are more than 95,000 white-tailed deer in the state. MassWildlife estimates deer populations across the 15 wildlife management zones by annually evaluating hunter harvest data and biological data collected at check stations.
To better understand local deer densities and impacts to habitat, MassWildlife biologists also perform vegetation surveys and pellet counts. Additionally, hunters in Massachusetts provide information by reporting deer sightings in a voluntary online survey each year.
MassWildlife said in the 2020 deer hunting season, 14,766 deer were killed, 5,138 of those by hunters using shotguns. Only shotguns, bows and arrows, and black-powder firearms can be used to hunt deer in Massachusetts.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
