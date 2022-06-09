Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher reads his favorite poem

Newburyport School Superintendent Sean Gallagher reads his favorite poem during last year’s Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project.

 Courtesy photo

NEWBURYPORT — The 20th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.

Members of the community from 8 to 80 years old will each share a poem and tell why it has personal meaning to them.

Local residents, officials, school administrators, students, poets and newcomers to the city will present a wide range of poems.

The program will include a poem in Hindi read by Newburyport High School student Avi Patel; a poem in Hebrew read by Congregational Leader Alex Matthews of Congregation Ahavas Achim; and a poem in French read by Anne Azema, director of the Boston Camerata, among others.

