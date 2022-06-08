NEWBURYPORT - The 20th annual Greater Newburyport Favorite Poem Project takes place Sunday, June 12, at 2 p.m. behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
Members of the community from 8 to 80 years old will share one poem and tell why it has personal meaning to them. Local officials, school administrators, students, poets, newcomers to our city and established "Clippers" will present a wide range of poems. The program will include a poem in Hindi, read by NHS student Avi Patel; a poem in Hebrew, read by Congregation Ahavas Achim's Congregational Leader Alex Matthews; and a poem in French, read by Anne Azema, director of the Boston Camerata, among others.
