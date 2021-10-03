SALISBURY — The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society’s 27th annual Fur Ball Auction is completely virtual with bidding available until Oct. 17 at 10 p.m.
The theme is “Paws-ability Begins Here.”
Stephanie Lyon, the organization’s development and communications manager, said the Rescue Society tends to help cats that have chronic health problems, behavioral or social issues, or other factors that might make them more difficult to adopt.
The rescue also works with owners, who may not be able to afford veterinary care or other services, to help them keep their cat.
No matter what challenges come along, the rescue believes in doing whatever is necessary in the best interest of cats, cat owners and the community.
The organization originally planned to host an in-person Fur Ball this year, but increasing concerns over COVID-19 variants led the staff to make a tough last-minute decision to go virtual. Last year’s Fur Ball was also virtual due to the pandemic.
This is the rescue’s biggest fundraiser each year, typically bringing in over $100,000.
“Having to pivot to virtual again this year was super disappointing, but we want to keep everyone safe,” Lyon said.
Some of the items up for bid include an autographed limited edition “Star Wars: A New Hope” photograph, Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers at TD Garden tickets, a one-week stay in Mexico at an Airbnb with three cats, private dance lessons at Aurora Ballroom Dance Studio in Salisbury, an autographed Tuukka Rask Boston Bruins hockey jersey, and an opportunity to create and name an ice cream flavor with Hodgie’s Too of Salisbury.
The organization said it is grateful for the support of so many sponsors. This year’s Top Cat Sponsor is Gail & Mike Lynch. This year’s Lion Sponsors are The Community Cats Podcast, Finkels and Felines, Cheryl Richardson and Michael Gerrish, and attorney Cynthia Sullivan.
For more on the auction, visit https://mrfrs.org/the-2021-fur-ball-auction.
