NEWBURY — The deadline to register to vote at Town Meeting and in the town election is Wednesday, April 6. To register online or to check registration status, visit www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/.
The annual Town Meeting is Tuesday, April 26, at 7 p.m. in the Newbury Elementary School gymnasium, 63 Hanover St.
Polling hours for the election on Tuesday, May 10, are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Firefighters Memorial Hall, 3 Morgan Ave., for Precinct 1 and Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., for Precinct 2.
