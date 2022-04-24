AMESBURY — Teach youngsters how a garden grows in the "Lettuce Grow" program at Cider Hill Farm, starting Wednesday, April 27, through Sept. 28. This free, 40-minute hands-on program, designed for children ages 3½-8, guides families on a short, educational farm hike and teaches kids to plant, care and harvest vegetables throughout the season. Each week brings a fun, engaging activity. Weekly registration required. Cider Hill Farm, 45 Fern Ave. Amesbury For more information, visit www.ciderhill.com/farmevents.
And, on Mother's Day weekend from Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8, enjoy a greenhouse Open House at Cider Hill Farm. From tulip picking, blossoming orchard hikes, blooming greenhouses to fitness events, free live music, hard cider bars plus cold brew, BBQ and ice cream pop-ups, Mother's Day weekend at Cider Hill Farm has a little something for everyone. For a full schedule of free events, tickets and FAQs, visit www.ciderhill.com/farmevents.
