AMESBURY — Registration dates in April and May are coming up for the 2022-23 school year’s incoming prekindergarten and kindergarten students.

For parents and guardians of a preschooler: If your child is born between Sept. 2, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2019, call 978-388-3659 for a screening date. Pre-K screening dates are Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, at Amesbury Elementary School, 20 South Hampton Road.

For parents and guardians of a kindergartener: If your child will turn age 5 on or before Sept. 1, he or she is eligible to register for kindergarten.

If you are unsure of which elementary school your child will go to, call: Amesbury Elementary, at 978-388-3659; or Cashman Elementary at 978-388-4407.

Registration packets may be picked up at the designated elementary school office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Completed registration forms are due before Sunday, May 1. A screening date and time will be given to parents and guardians when the school district receives the completed registration packet, along with the requested registration-supporting materials.

Kindergarten screening are Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26, at the school in which your child will attend.

