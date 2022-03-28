AMESBURY — Registration dates in April and May are coming up for the 2022-23 school year’s incoming prekindergarten and kindergarten students.
For parents and guardians of a preschooler: If your child is born between Sept. 2, 2017, and Sept. 1, 2019, call 978-388-3659 for a screening date. Pre-K screening dates are Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, at Amesbury Elementary School, 20 South Hampton Road.
For parents and guardians of a kindergartener: If your child will turn age 5 on or before Sept. 1, he or she is eligible to register for kindergarten.
If you are unsure of which elementary school your child will go to, call: Amesbury Elementary, at 978-388-3659; or Cashman Elementary at 978-388-4407.
Registration packets may be picked up at the designated elementary school office between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Completed registration forms are due before Sunday, May 1. A screening date and time will be given to parents and guardians when the school district receives the completed registration packet, along with the requested registration-supporting materials.
Kindergarten screening are Wednesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 26, at the school in which your child will attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.