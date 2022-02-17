AMESBURY - The Amesbury Fire Department and other area fire departments were recently awarded state grant money to support fire education programs for children and older adults across Massachusetts.
In all, 234 municipal fire departments across the state will receive a total of $1.8 million in grant funding. Fire departments in 227 communities will receive Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior S.A.F.E grants; one community will receive a S.A.F.E. grant only; and six communities will receive Senior S.A.F.E grants only.
“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” Gov.r Charlie Baker said. “Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with today’s awards.”
The Amesbury Fire Department will receive a $3,055 Senior S.A.F.E grant.
The S.A.F.E. and Senior S.A.F.E programs are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security, and they are administered by the Department of Fire Services.
“The fire departments delivering these safety messages are reducing the risk of fire, injury, and tragedy in cities and towns across the Commonwealth,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “No child has died in a Massachusetts fire since March of 2019, and fire deaths overall continue to trend downward. Programs like S.A.F.E. and Senior SAFE are among the reasons Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation.”
Fire departments in Salisbury, Groveland and Georgetown will receive $4,575 S.A.F.E grants and $2,855 Senior S.A.F.E grants. Newbury's fire department will receive a $2,855 Senior S.A.F.E grant.
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. program began – a decline almost 30% greater than the decline in fire deaths overall. In light of that success, the Department of Fire Services launched the Senior S.A.F.E program to provide firefighters with funding to deliver fire safety education to older adults, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
“For eight years, the Senior S.A.F.E grant program has helped provide older adults with home visits, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm installations, and fire safety presentations led by firefighters and service providers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “These grants help keep seniors safe at home.”
