Most area communities will hold Veterans Day observances on Thursday, Nov. 11, but there are various events scheduled throughout this week.
The following are town-by-town Veterans Day activities:
AMESBURY
There will not be a parade this year but everyone is asked to gather at the Doughboy statue at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, for a welcoming address by Mayor Kassandra Gove and topical presentations by selected speakers. The event is sponsored by the Amesbury American Legion, Gary Eichenlaub, commander.
Also, the veterans breakfast organized by the Council on Aging and Veteran Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 12. This is for Amesbury veterans and a guest. Call Andrew Suggs at 978-388-8138, ext. 545, to sign up.
NEWBURYPORT
Veterans, their families and residents are encouraged to attend the city’s observance Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at City Hall.
Captain Jessica Berkhoudt of The Salvation Army of Newburyport will give an invocation, with local Scouts leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Newburyport High School marching band, under the direction of Steve Cohen, will perform the national anthem, followed by a reading by Mayor Donna Holaday of the names of recently departed veterans and the ringing of memorial bells.
Veterans agent Kevin Hunt will speak, followed by patriotic music performed by the high school band. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in City Hall Auditorium.
About 11:45 a.m., the group will march around Market Square and up State Street to the veterans cemetery at the base of Pond Street.
The mayor will then place a wreath at monument; the band will perform, followed by a benediction and the playing of taps to conclude the observance.
Also on Thursday, Michael’s Harborside Restaurant will host an invitation-only meal for Newburyport veterans and one guest. This is an annual event sponsored and paid for by Michael’s Harborside to honor Newburyport veterans. If you are a Newburyport resident and a veteran, and did not receive an invitation, call the veterans office 978 462-2201.
Chococoa Baking Company at The Tannery is offering free coffee to veterans all day on Thursday.
Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar on Merrimac Street will offer a free three-course meal to any veteran and a guest from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Call for reservations: 978-465-2211.
The Elks, 25 Low St., offers a sit-down meal for all veterans and a guest from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Battle Grounds Coffee Company, 33 Pleasant St., offers complimentary coffee and conversation for veterans Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m.
The shop is partnering with Veterans Northeast Outreach Center during this event for anyone needing additional resources or support.
In addition, North End Boat Club will hold its annual free Veterans Day dinner for veterans Thursday from noon to 4 p.m., with a meal of pasta, sauce and meatballs.
MERRIMAC
The New Old Oak Veterans Lunch for all active military, veterans and a guest at 74 E. Main St., Merrimac, is Thursday, Nov. 11, from noon until 3 p.m. Call 978-346-9997 after 3 p.m. by Monday, Nov. 8, to let them know how many will attend. This is an eat-in gathering. They will also do takeout or delivery for veterans and wives if needed. A shuttle service is available on request.
ROWLEY
The Rowley Council on Aging will host a veterans dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 5 p.m. for Rowley veterans at First Congregational Church of Rowley, 175 Main St. Seats are limited. Call the Council on Aging at 978-948-7637 to reserve a spot.
SALISBURY
Participants will gather at the Town Common in front of the library at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
There will be a presentation of the colors by the Salisbury Police and Fire departments; the Pledge of Allegiance led by Boy Scout Troop 7; singing of the national anthem; and welcoming remarks by Selectman Wilma McDonald and Town Manager Neil Harrington.
The keynote speaker will be Congressman Seth Moulton, followed by a Salisbury veteran speaker; “What It Means” by a Salisbury Elementary student; placing of a wreath by a student; and taps by Mike Roberge.
