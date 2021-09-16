NEWBURYPORT - Local Democrats will host their second annual summer social on Sunday, Sept. 19 at Newburyport Brewing Company, 4 Pasture Way, off Graf Road.
"Blues for Brews", sponsored by the Democratic Committees of Amesbury, Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and West Newbury, will take place from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and admission includes a beer and light snack. For tickets: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/brewsforblues2021 - or pay by cash or check at the door.
Masks will be available and will be encouraged, especially inside the brewery.
For information, email KTrowbridgeNDCC@gmail.com.
