NEWBURYPORT - Newburyport and surrounding fire departments recently received word they were awarded grant money from the state to purchase much-needed safety equipment.
Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClare announced the city's $15,931 grant will be used to buy turnout gear, and protective clothing such as boots, pants, coats, and gloves.
Over in West Newbury, its $12,500 grant will be used to purchase vehicle crash rescue and stabilization safety equipment, according to West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer.
Newbury Fire Chief Douglas Janvrin said the $15,493 awarded to his department will be used to buy ice rescue equipment.
The three fire departments were among the more than 300 across the state the were awarded grant money from the Department of Fire Services Fiscal Year 2022 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program
This program enables fire departments to purchase a variety of equipment that will make firefighters’ jobs safer. This is the second year that funding has been awarded for this purpose as part of a $25 million bond bill filed by the Baker-Polito Administration to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Fire departments in Massachusetts were able to apply to this program for 118 different types of eligible equipment, including personal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, fitness equipment, and more. In many cases, the purchase of this equipment will help departments attain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.
Other area communities receiving fire safety equipment grant money include:
Amesbury ($15,944)
Georgetown ($15,452)
Groveland ($12,960)
Merrimac ($15,500)
Rowley ($13,568)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.