SEABROOK — Memorial Day activities are set for this weekend and Monday. Memorial Day honors military veterans who have died while serving the country.
The 2022 Seabrook Memorial Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 29.
The annual parade will begin with memorial services at the Smithtown War Memorial in front of Trinity United Church, 100 Lafayette Road.
The parade will then step off from Town Hall (99 Lafayette Road), following the memorial services and head down Walton Road, to Washington Street and on to the Rand Memorial Congregational Church at 134 S. Main St., where the closing ceremonies will take place.
Amesbury
Purple Heart recipient and Amesbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2016 Commander John Clifford is expected to speak inside Landry Memorial Stadium, 220 Main St., on Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Veterans who attend the ceremony are asked to wear an item of clothing which distinguishes them as such.
Salisbury
The Salisbury Memorial Day Parade will step off from the Hilton Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30.
The parade will eventually make its way to the Town Common where a presentation featuring local officials will be held.
Newburyport
Memorial Day events will kick off with the traditional ceremony at City Hall on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m.
Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to read the recitation of recently departed veterans and Veterans Services Officer Kevin Hunt is also expected to speak.
A parade will then form and proceed to Veterans Cemetery on Pond Street for the invocation.
Merrimac
The Merrimac Memorial Day ceremony will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery, 2 Locust Grove Road, at 9 a.m., on Monday, May 30.
Individual services for each of the Armed Forces will be offered beginning with the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard, and continuing with the Marines and Army.
