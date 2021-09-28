NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will host the annual OpArt exhibition in collaboration with Newburyport Opportunity Works Inc., a nonprofit providing support services to people with disabilities.
The gallery opening Friday will feature work from nearly 40 artists based in Haverhill and Newburyport.
OpArt is a program dedicated to empowering adults with disabilities to enrich their lives through creative expression and artistic practice by providing art instruction in a variety of mediums and techniques, according to a press release. The quality of artists’ work has been recognized at regional and statewide levels.
The program is managed by Jenna Signore and Michele Champion with volunteer assistance from Michelle Gray, Christine Molitor Johnson, Susan Leck and Tara McQuaid.
“We are so thrilled by the continued growth of the OpArt program and the resources it provides to local artists,” said Jenna Signore, OpArt coordinator and instructor, in the release.
“This year’s cohort is an exceptional group, and I am continually impressed by their enthusiasm and creativity,” Signore said.
The exhibition will open Friday at 11 a.m. and run through Oct. 16. Artwork sales from the gallery will go directly to OpArt artists.
Local community partners include The Newburyport Five Cents Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, the Institution for Savings Charitable Foundation, The Provident Bank Community Foundation and Matter Communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.