NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association (NAA) is offering scholarship opportunities for high school students in support of their art education. Full details can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
In collaboration with the Hemphill Family Foundation and the Massachusetts College of Art & Design (MassArt), a full scholarship is available for a virtual format seat at MassArt’s Pre-College Summer Studios program. This dynamic and engaging program is a four-week intensive experience in art making and critical thinking. Students will develop the discipline required to achieve excellence in their artistic endeavors while also producing work for their portfolios. Applicants must be entering the 11th or 12th grade at one of the following high schools: Amesbury, Haverhill, Newburyport, Pentucket, Timberlane, or Triton. The deadline to apply is March 11 and applications can be made online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
Through ArtLink, the NAA is also offering nine scholarships — varying in amount from $400 to $2,000 — to regional-area graduating seniors who will be pursuing art, art education, and/or arts management in higher education. Deadlines for applications are in April 2022, with the exact deadline date determined by the individual scholarship offered. More detail, as well as the scholarship application form, can be found online at newburyportart.org/grants-fellowships-scholarships.
These nine scholarships are made possible with the support of the Hemphill Family Foundation, the Ronald Emmerling Foundation, the Biese Family Foundation, the Arbeit Foundation, and many generous individuals and community partners. New in 2022 is the Jennifer Mackay Windle Memorial Scholarship, dedicated to the memory of Jennifer Mackay Windle (1959-2021) and made possible by her friends and family. A proud descendant of Newburyport artist Laura Coombs Hills (1859-1952), Mackay Windle carried on “Aunt Laura’s” legacy by devoting her career to landscape painting and floral still life in pastels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.