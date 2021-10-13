NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport ArtWalk returns on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with paintings, photography, sculptures and more from talented local artists. The Fall ArtWalk includes special exhibits, artist discussions, demonstrations and more.
Sponsors of the 2021 ArtWalk are Newburyport Framers and Harborside Printing Company, located at 3 Graf Road.
Participating galleries this year include: Alan Bull Studio, A Pleasant Shoppe LLC, Firehouse Center for the Arts, Greetings By Design, Indigo Artist Studio, Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport Framers, Paula Estey Gallery, Sweethaven Gallery, and Valerie’s Gallery. Look for galleries and partners that have a sign in their window.
The Newburyport ArtWalk Gallery Guide and map is available at the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, the passageway between State and Inn streets, and at ArtWalk partners’ locations.
The Newburyport ArtWalk events are typically held twice a year. They are free and open to the public. A collaborative of galleries host special exhibitions, artist demonstrations, lectures, tours, and visual art all within walking distance of downtown Newburyport. Local restaurants, cafes and coffee shops also display original art on a rotating basis. For more information and the latest updates, please visit www.newburyportartwalk.com and www.facebook.com/NewburyportArtWalk.
As a way to give back to supporters of the arts, Newburyport Framers is offering 10 percent off framing on any art purchased as part of ArtWalk 2021. Harborside Printing Company contributed to the printing of the brochure.
