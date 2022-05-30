NEWBURYPORT — A program to learn more about the environment and visually portray its climate challenges is scheduled this summer.
The nonprofit Small Solutions Big ideas — Connect Kids programs has received a Newburyport Massachusetts Cultural Council grant to create “Art for Climate Change.” During June and July, Small Solutions will provide art activities to connect youth to the issues of climate on our wildlife and their habitats here in Newburyport. Climate Change is a global issue. Youth participants will be able to join Live Zoom sessions with Small Solution’s Kenyan youth.
The scheduled public art workshops for youth, ages 7 through 11, will take place at the Parker River Wildlife Center. Artists Alan Bull, Ethan Lima, Maria-Jose Garcia, Rebecca Hale and Megan Chiango will guide the youth art creations. Each session will begin with a nature walk, with a naturalist guide. It is best if students can attend at least two sessions to have time to imagine as well as create art. Students will have the opportunity for a live Zoom session with youth from Kenya also concerned about climate warming and its effect on their country.
The art workshops will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon on two Fridays in June — June 17 and 24 and two Saturdays in July — July 9 and 16 at the Parker River Wildlife Center on the Plum Island Turnpike. If COVID-19 closes the indoor facility, workshop leaders and participants will meet out in the center’s parking lot.
The outcome will be a public mural featuring the wildlife and natural resources of Newburyport and the threats to both.The art work will be on exhibit during Yankee Homecoming. To register for the mural workshops, go to website smallsolutionsbigideas.org. To learn more, email: sandra@smallsolutionsbigideas.org. Or, call 617-320-1098.
