WEST NEWBURY — When it comes to creative inspiration, “Nature never disappoints,” says Margo Pullman, a local plein air painter and floral designer for the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.
It’s what makes Art in the Garden such a perfect fit. The event, hosted by the West Newbury Garden Club in partnership with the town’s Cultural Council, is a self-guided tour of artistic expression among some of the most beautiful patches of cultivated land in the area.
Art in the Garden, to be held rain or shine Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., features eight gardens in West Newbury and one on Elm Park in Groveland.
Featuring gardens with history as well as more recently designed landscapes, each spot is a natural canvas of sorts on which gardeners from the community have left their own green thumbprint using flora such as wisteria, hydrangea, fox gloves, hostas, coneflowers, peonies and climbing roses; combined with the aroma of valerian.
Guests will take in panoramic hilltop views, stonewalls, water falls, fountains, fairy houses, sculptures and waterflies floating atop frog and fish ponds.
Lynn and Steve Boyd of Way to the River encourage visitors to “look carefully for the garden statuary hidden among the plants, and you may even spot a frog sunning on one of the rocks in the pond.”
Participants will also see a riverfront retreat where eagles soar and wildlife roams; meadows of colorful wildflowers, blooming shrubs, an old Hinoki cypress tree, a graceful Japanese maple, and a magnolia tree planted on the birth of a grandchild who is now 30 years old.
“Very few people see our home, yard and gardens – but for us, they are an extension of our personalities and a place we cherish,” said Mary Lee Kennefick, whose Poore House Lane garden is part of the tour.
If it is true, as Belarusian-French painter Marc Chagall once famously said, that “Great art picks up where nature ends,” then pairing these carefully tended gardens together with examples of fine and performing artistry seems an inspired idea. Along with chirping birds and busy, buzzing bees, an assortment of man-made melodies also greet visitors to each property.
“Colorado” Bob Kramer of Beverly will play his rootsy, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll, while singer songwriter Jeff Bullis of Amesbury will channel the likes of Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia and John Prine.
Other performers include Joe Casey, who has played with hometown favorite Thomas Machine Works Band for 26 years; guitarist David Danis, whose day job is as a doctor at North Shore Pediatrics; and Ric Page and Robin Bornstein of the duo Dodging Frogs. Also, Alicia Robinson Geilen, Carolyn R. Russell and Becc O’Brien – who were bound by friendship, motherhood and music to form the band Triquetra.
Several Pentucket Regional High School musicians are also participating: French hornist and trumpet player Lillian Friend, a sophomore; juniors Julia Spaulding – who plays multiple woodwinds – and violinist Owen Tedeschi; and graduating senior Spencer Magan on trumpet.
In addition to Pullman, whose artwork is featured in private collections locally, nationally and internationally, other visual artists exhibiting and creating at Art in the Garden are oil painter Ted Baker; Megan Chiango, who has exhibited in various galleries throughout the country; photographer and painter Sue Delaney; and potter Patti Jones.
Also, Newburyport artist Kristen Kyle, whose work has been displayed throughout New England and Brooklyn, New York; award-winning artist, designer and illustrator Grace Marchese, who owns Studio 50 Salisbury; Pat Mayo, a potter trained at Purple Sage Pottery in Merrimac; and award-winning painter Erica Nazzaro of Amesbury who has exhibited in Boston, Art Basel in Miami, as well as in Cuba and Italy.
Tina Rawson started painting during the pandemic lockdown, while artisan Melissa Witherspoon creates eco-friendly pieces out of gold and silver. Susan Dougherty, Louis Gippetti, Cynthia Keefe are also listed as participating artists.
With a tip of the hat to Mother Nature, Art in the Garden offers the community a celebration of creativity in many of its varied forms.
“Gardening is both therapy and an artistic expression for me,” said Marie Hoffman, whose property on Old Wharf Lane is part of the tour.
“As with children, I nurture and wait without anticipation, so every sign of growth arrives as pleasant surprises,” she said. “Both the challenge and the reward is that the gardens are never finished; the canvas always awaits.”
Tickets are $20, free for 17 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased until Friday at West Newbury Food Mart, 275 Main St.; G.A.R. Memorial Library, 490 Main St.; Haverhill Bank, 281 Main St., and the Old Town Hall, 491 Main St.
For more information, visit www.wngc.org.
