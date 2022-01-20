WEST NEWBURY — The artwork of three Pentucket Regional High School seniors will be featured in the virtual Emerging Young Artists 2022 Juried Exhibition.
The exhibition, featuring the art of high school students across New England, is hosted annually by the College of Visual and Performing Arts at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.
Of the 656 pieces received for consideration, juror A. Lawrence Jenkens, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, selected 178.
Among the artwork chosen were “Doodle Dragon,” an illustration in marker and colored pencil by Ryan Shears of Merrimac; “Push and Pull,” an oil pastel drawing by Jessica Cooney of Groveland; and “Huckleberry,” a colored pencil drawing by Kylie MacKinnon of Groveland.
The artwork was submitted by the high school’s fine and performing arts department chair, Marcia Nadeau.
Students could only submit one piece for consideration, but the art could be of any medium, including drawings, paintings, photography and ceramics.
A virtual exhibition opening and reception will be held Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. The event will include a presentation of student works, remarks from Jenkens and an awards ceremony.
The reception can be viewed on Zoom at https://bit.ly/EYA2022.
“Congratulations to Ryan, Jessica and Kylie for this outstanding accomplishment,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said in a statement. “This is a highly competitive exhibition, and they should be very proud to be chosen. Each of these students has created an incredible piece of art, which will be viewed and enjoyed by many people through this exhibition.”
Following the opening, the exhibition will remain available for viewing until Feb. 6 at www.umassd.edu/cvpa/explore/emerging-young-artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.