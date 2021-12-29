WEST NEWBURY — "Art Talks," a series offered by Culturally Curious, continues at GAR Memorial Library with an exploration of post-Impressionist painter Paul Gauguin.
The remote session is slated for Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. Registered participants are invited to virtually escape to the South Pacific to experience Gauguin’s trademark vibrant colors and syntheist style, which emphasizes two-dimensional flat patterns.
Known as the “infamous frenemy of Vincent Van Gogh,” Gauguin left his career in France behind in 1891 and decided to make Tahiti his next stop for creative exploration.
This talk focuses on Gauguin's work from his 10 years spent on Tahiti, where he was inspired by the people and landscape.
Additional "Art Talks" sessions include: Feb. 9, "Made For Each Other: Famous Couples from the World of Art"; March 9, "Fierce Females in Art"; April 6, "The Landscape as Canvas: Earth Art"; and May 4, "Introduction to Frank Lloyd Wright and N.H.’s Zimmerman House."
Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to receive a Zoom link to any session in the "Art Talks" series.
Culturally Curious provides art appreciation programs to educate and inspire audiences. Learn more at www.iamculturallycurious.com.
