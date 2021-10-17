The Massachusetts Cultural Council has announced that the deadline for grant applications to local cultural councils will now be at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 1. Funding is available for community-oriented arts, history, environmental and science programs.
The Newburyport Cultural Council invites area organizations, schools and individuals to apply, particularly those fostering collaboration among groups.
“We also seek to support programs that elevate the voices of those that have been historically marginalized and that highlight diversity,” said Patricia Cannon, new chair of the NCC, in a press release.
Applications have been posted at the Massachusetts Cultural Council website. Applicants should register online on the state council's Grant Management System. Further information regarding state and local criteria will also be found there.
Past NCC grants have supported a wide variety of projects and activities in the city and nearby towns, including exhibits, festivals, concerts, films and videos, workshops, lectures and performances in schools and at the library.
The Newburyport Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 local cultural councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the state. The Legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass. Cultural Council, a state agency which then allocates funds to each community.
