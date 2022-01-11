From whom do we learn?
For the past 30 years, I’ve occasionally asked that question of myself. I’ve learned from my teachers, of course.
Also from my parents and politicians, mostly about what to believe. Because of the latter, I decided to become a pastor. My decision got my parents off my back (but my former school principal said I had made an inappropriate choice).
To become a pastor, even to a rural congregation, I needed to graduate from a theological school. Three years, no problem, I was given a salary and office at the neighboring university.
My classmates in the seminary came out of vastly different backgrounds: from Appalachia (coal mines) and Hawaii and Australia, the U.S. military and many other places.
It was a fascinating time for me. We got along, mostly. They introduced me to events I’d hardly thought about in my sheltered existence.
Presbyterians tend to carry a bit of stubbornness. A military air transport pilot classmate opined about Swiss theologian Karl Barth (in flight) with other fleet pilots. Hawaiian John Kalili’s church sold their building to finance his theology tuition, and classmates from Appalachia spoke of escaping the isolation of the hollers. I listened.
But when I arrived at my first parish, in a Massachusetts rural setting with a business college, and many technicians who commuted to jobs in dying industrial cities, I felt I had much to teach the congregants.
After one of my early sermons, a dairy farmer, Charlie Peckham, greeted me at the door, “Ya, know,” he began, “I have a lot of hay in my loft. But I don’t throw it down all at once on my cows.”
And with that, he walked on. So, I decided to listen more attentively to my people, all my people.
They amazed me with the stories they told. The settings elicited these stories. I learned to fork down silage inside a silo, to serve chowder at the Putnam County Fair.
I drove to a family unknown to me when a woman called late at night, saying, “My husband’s got a gun and he’s going to shoot my daughter’s boyfriend.”
On a Sunday morning, I brought two Manhattan drug dealers to my pulpit to tell their stories. The night before he went to jail, I brought Bill Baird, a reproductive rights pioneer, to speak at my church.
I continued to listen to people of every condition and stripe. While visiting a man at the local hospital, a visitor to the person in the next bed asked to join in celebrating Christian Communion with my patient.
She then pulled up her sleeve to reveal her Holocaust tattoo number. I asked her to come to my high school religious education class, where she proceeded to challenge the students, every one of them.
Then, came the hippies and the union members at GE’s destroyer turbine plant. Learning hasn’t stopped. I know I still have much to learn.
Bob Brodsky lives in the once-rural town of Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.