NEWBURYPORT — A recent Phase II environmental assessment of the former Brown School detailed recommendations for how the city should address the asbestos, lead paint, mold, and polychlorinated biphenyls in building materials to make the property safe.
Newburyport Youth Services recently vacated the property at 42 Milk St. after the building’s heating equipment was determined to no longer be usable, but city officials have long been aware of other concerns in the building, which this recent report details.
During its Phase I environmental assessment of the building in February, Credere Associates LLC identified four environmental conditions: a long history of storage of petroleum in underground storage tanks, the presence of asbestos-containing materials at the site, the suspected presence of lead paint, and the suspected presence of building materials containing PCBs.
The Phase II environmental assessment looked closer at these concerns, as well as the potential presence of mold in the building, as requested by the city.
Between August and September, Credere collected four soil samples and three groundwater samples through a boring drilled adjacent to an out-of-service underground storage tank; 111 suspected asbestos-containing samples; 14 suspected PCB-containing building materials; a lead paint survey; 21 air samples; and six tape-lift samples, according to the Phase II report.
Asbestos was confirmed in 12 materials throughout the building to be over the 1% threshold, deeming them asbestos-containing materials. Some of these materials include floor tiles, glazing and caulk around the original windows from 1923, and caulk around the gymnasium doors and windows.
Asbestos was also found in layered paper pipe insulation on the first floor.
Credere reported there is “a strong likelihood that hidden (asbestos-containing material) is also present within the building’s walls on older pipe runs and fixtures that could not be assessed or quantified during this work without excessive destructive measures.”
Damaged asbestos-containing material was confirmed in the boiler room on fixtures, including pipe and joint insulation. Because these materials are not accessible to the public, they may not present an immediate danger but there should be repairs or the situation abated when possible, Credere noted.
Abatement of asbestos-containing materials and asbestos-containing waste materials is only required in spaces that would be affected by future building renovations or demolition, Credere said.
The consultant estimated repairs to the damaged asbestos-containing material would cost $5,500, but proper abatement of all identified asbestos areas would cost between $125,000 and $150,000.
The company also found paint containing lead on numerous surfaces throughout the building.
Credere recommended having a trained contractor scrape loose and flaking painted finishes and stabilize the finishes with a liquid-stabilizing encapsulant. Stabilizing interior deteriorated lead-based paint could cost between $38,600 to $45,000 for two weeks of work, the consultant reported. The actual cost could be lower.
Future encapsulation of lead paint on all painted finishes could cost between $136,000 and $150,000, but the cost could be lower if stabilization work is done first.
Polychlorinated biphenyls, in concentrations greater than 1 milligram per kilogram but less than 50 milligrams per kilogram, were discovered in six of the 14 building materials that Credere sampled.
PCB-containing light yellow paint identified in the maintenance room, containing greater than 50 milligrams per kilogram of PCBs, will need to be removed and disposed at a licensed waste facility.
Remediation of this paint is estimated to cost between $15,000 and $20,000, but additional assessment of brick substrate to determine PCB impact is also required and could cost $3,500, according to Credere. Prior to remediation, the development of necessary Toxic Substance Control Act documents could cost $6,000, the consultant also noted.
As for concerns relating to the out-of-service underground storage tank, soil and groundwater samples show that there is a “low risk that any significant petroleum impacted media (soil or groundwater) is present onsite around the tank,” Credere concluded.
Addressing problems of mold in the building, Credere recommended first fixing the roof and leaky windows where water is coming in.
Additionally, the consultant said the city should retain a mold remediation company to eliminate the mold growth in the boiler room, gym and cafeteria, kitchen and boy’s and girl’s locker rooms.
Mayor Donna Holaday said she would like to “shore up the building,” protecting the weakened roof and leaking windows to prevent further water infiltration.
“As I’ve always said, sell the building and put housing and affordable housing in there,” she said. “We’ll see what happens with the next (city) council in terms of what they want to do.”
Four new members of the City Council will be sworn in Jan. 3.
