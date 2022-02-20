AMESBURY — New faces and surprising facial hair greeted students when Amesbury High School allowed students and staff to remove their face masks Wednesday morning.
The state will be lifting its public school mask mandate on Monday, Feb. 28. But the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has also allowed any public school building which has reached an 80% or higher COVID-19 vaccination rate to exit the mask mandate before the end of the month.
Students and staff at Amesbury High School hit the 80% vaccination rate in November and the School Committee voted unanimously Tuesday night to allow the school to go mask-optional beginning Wednesday morning.
According to interim high school principal Dr. Danielle Ricci, about 80% of the school population did away with their masks before walking into school on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
"I'd say about 20% of our staff and students are still wearing a mask, and that is OK," Ricci said. "Some of them are about to go off on vacation and aren't comfortable with taking off a mask just yet. So we are having a lot of conversations about normalizing that as a choice."
Ricci added that Wednesday was the first day of a mask optional policy at Amesbury High School since the 2019-20 school year.
"I think most people are relieved," Ricci said. "This is not the kind of job that you can do very well from behind a mask."
Freshman Ty Dore said he wasn't completely sure how to feel when walking around school without a mask on Thursday.
"There's definitely a completely different atmosphere," Dore said. "I see a lot more smiles. I also see more happy faces and this is a more happy place, in general."
According to Dore, people are much easier to understand when they aren't wearing a mask over their face.
"It's a lot easier to know how people are feeling," Dore said. "You also have a better idea of what a teacher wants you to do. That has become much more obvious than with the mask on."
Juniors Lilly Jones and Brooklyn Gallagher said they were both happy to be maskless on Thursday but have had a lot to get used to as well.
"It was a little bit weird seeing people's faces after two years," Jones said. "I was also walking in and out of my classrooms and the bathrooms wondering where my mask was. So, that was a feeling that I didn't even realize I had until the mask was gone."
Both Jones and Gallagher said that Wednesday, in many ways, was like attending the first day of school all over again.
"There were all these new faces in the hallway, especially from the underclassmen who I had never seen outside of school," Gallagher said.
Jones said she had been forced to form imaginary faces for some of her teachers who she's never seen without a mask until last week.
"I kind of had to build a face for Ms. Rivers," Jones said. "Some of the guys also grew facial hair under their masks. There were a few surprise mustaches along the way. There are also a bunch of people who have new facial piercings I never knew about."
"We have technically been in school for three years now and I feel like I'm just finishing my freshman year," Brooklyn added. "This is the first time I have had normal school, in school, in three years. It's really weird because I have prom coming up and I'm graduating next year. So I still feel like I'm a little freshman walking the halls."
The School Committee is expected to draft a new mask-optional policy for the district’s four other schools before Feb. 28.
Ricci thanked the School Committee and Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews for their assistance last week.
"I think they made the best decision for the mental health of our students as well as their social-emotional learning that also takes place in the building," Ricci said. "I believe we are taking good steps forward."
