NEWBURYPORT — An attorney will discuss elder law and estate-planning issues faced by older adults Wednesday at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center.
Margot Birke will cover topics such as wills vs. trusts, eligibility for MassHealth, durable power of attorney and health care proxies, among others, during this hourlong Village Talk hosted by the Greater Newburyport Village beginning at 1 p.m.
There will be time set aside for questions and answers. Birke is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law and has been practicing elder law in Newburyport for more than 20 years, according to a release from the Greater Newburyport Village.
She was a practicing attorney at the time of her father’s health care emergency and quickly learned that her knowledge of the law did not prepare her dealing with hospitals, caregiving, Medicare, nursing homes and Medicaid, the release said.
Birke had to suddenly learn how to deal with many medical-related issues and realized she wanted to share the knowledge she gained about health care, legal documents and public benefit systems. She then switched her legal practice to elder law.
Birke is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. In 2012, Birke was recognized by the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys for her advocacy and commitment to raising awareness of the legal issues affecting seniors.
The talk is free and a complimentary lunch is available courtesy of the Friends of the Council on Aging and the Greater Newburyport Village. Call the Senior/Community Center at 978-462-0430 by Monday to reserve a lunch.
Village Talks are offered for the enrichment of the community on the third Wednesday of each month.
For more information about Village Talks, check the event calendar at www.greaternewburyportvillage.org, email info@greaternewburyportvillage.org or call 978-206-1821.
