READING — Numerous Greater Newburyport students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Austin Preparatory School.

AMESBURY

Honors: Jacob Harring.

GEORGETOWN

Honors: Sophia Finocchio, Luciana Igoe, Emma Riordan, Kaitlyn Riordan.

GROVELAND

Distinction: Jessica Marks.

Honors: Madison Barbieri, Mason Barbieri.

NEWBURY

Honors: Lea DeVito.

NEWBURYPORT

Honors: Lydia May-Broyles.

ROWLEY

Distinction: Emily Sousa.

Honors: Emily Desrochers, Paul Dundin, Nicole Tracy.

WEST NEWBURY

Honors: Fischer Niehaus, Madeleine Rhoden.

