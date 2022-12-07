READING — Numerous Greater Newburyport students were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Austin Preparatory School.
AMESBURY
Honors: Jacob Harring.
GEORGETOWN
Honors: Sophia Finocchio, Luciana Igoe, Emma Riordan, Kaitlyn Riordan.
GROVELAND
Distinction: Jessica Marks.
Honors: Madison Barbieri, Mason Barbieri.
NEWBURY
Honors: Lea DeVito.
NEWBURYPORT
Honors: Lydia May-Broyles.
ROWLEY
Distinction: Emily Sousa.
Honors: Emily Desrochers, Paul Dundin, Nicole Tracy.
WEST NEWBURY
Honors: Fischer Niehaus, Madeleine Rhoden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.