NEWBURYPORT — Brian Castner, a best-selling author of three previous books, will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, April 28, to preview his featured book at the Newburyport Literary Festival, “Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike.”
Castner will discuss the economic depression that closed the Gilded Age in the 1890s and set the stage for tens of thousands of woefully ill prepared would-be gold rush millionaires to head north in 1897 into some of the harshest terrain on the planet in the dead of winter.
The “mass delusion,” as Castner describes it, that prompted the stampede into Alaska and the Yukon territory, quickly proved deadly: avalanches, shipwrecks, starvation, murder.”
Ironically, when gold fever faded and the rush ended, Castner points out, “only 1% of the miners became rich or anything close to it; the inequities of the Gilded Age and the Panic of 1893 that had spurred the disastrous mass migration in the first place were re-created in the Klondike.”
Castner’s presentation will take place on Sunday, May 1, at 10:15 a.m. To register and for information about the Newburyport Literary Festival, visit www.NewburyportLiteraryFestival.org. For information about Castner and his other books, visit www.BrianCastner.com.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
