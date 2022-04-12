NEWBURYPORT — Jenna Blum, a New York Times and internationally bestselling novelist, will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, April 14, to discuss her featured book at the Newburyport Literary Festival, “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons of a Wise Old Dog.”
Blum will discuss the memoir of her beloved Labrador retriever and what his last seven months taught her as part of the panel discussion, “I’m Sorry for Your Loss.” She will be joined in this conversation about different ways of writing about loss and its aftermath by authors Stephen Rowley and Meredith Hall, as well as moderator Hannah Harlow, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.
For more information and to register for festival events, visit www.newburyportliteraryfestival.org. For information about Blum and her books, visit www.Jennablum.com.
Jane Ring Frank, artistic director of the North Shore’s Cantemus Chamber Chorus, will also visit the show to talk about the celebration of its 40th anniversary season, which it will mark by joining with the Paul Winter Consort to present "Missa Gaia/Earth Mass," a multimedia oratorio integrating jazz and world music with the prerecorded voices of a wolf, whale, harp seal and loon.
The Greater Newburyport Children’s Chorus will join Cantemus and the Consort for the concert May 1 at 4 p.m. at Belleville Congregational Church, 300 High St., Newburyport. For more information, visit www.cantemus.org.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 AM on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
