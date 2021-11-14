WEST NEWBURY — Pour yourself a Switchel and join award-winning author Corin Hirsch for a virtual talk on Tuesday about Colonial era cocktails hosted by GAR Memorial Library.
From cider and punch to grog, Rattle-Skulls and Stone Fences, Hirsch explores the roots and reasons behind early Americans’ enthusiasm for drink.
She will discuss the lesser-known role that alcohol played in war-related events, the evolution of taverns, and the building blocks of a rudimentary Colonial era bar.
Segueing from the 1600s to present day, Hirsch also highlights the continuing influence of the early drinking culture on today’s customs, expressions and local landscape.
Hirsch is a journalist and restaurant critic for Newsday Media Group and the author of “Forgotten Drinks of Colonial New England: From Flips and Rattle-Skulls to Switchel and Spruce Beer.”
Her work has appeared regionally and nationally, and her feature on oyster farming in Long Island won a best writing award from the Long Island Press Club and the New York Press Club in 2019.
The talk, hosted by the Friends of the West Newbury Library, begins at 6 p.m.
Register at www.westnewburylibrary.org to receive the Zoom link and three Colonial era cocktail recipes prior to the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.