NEWBURYPORT — Tim Madigan, journalist and author of the critically acclaimed New York Times best-selling book “The Burning: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921,” will visit "The Morning Show" on Thursday, April 7, to preview his presentation for the Newburyport Literary Festival on Sunday, May 1, at 11:30 a.m.
Considered by many to be the definitive account of the Tulsa Race Massacre, “The Burning” narrates the events leading up to and including the annihilation of Tulsa’s prosperous Greenwood neighborhood, known at the time as the “Negro Wall Street,” and documents the subsequent silence that surrounded the tragic and brutal destruction.
For information about the Literary Festival and to register, visit www.Newburyportliteraryfestival.org. For information about Madigan and his books, visit www.timmadigan.net.
“The Morning Show” airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3). This prerecorded interview will also be available at 9 a.m. on YouTube (at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, click Playlist on YouTube and scroll down.
