NEWBURYPORT — Best-selling author David Baldacci discusses his latest book, “Mercy,” on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. via Newburyport Public Library.
Baldacci is a well-known author and storyteller. The discussion will be held on Zoom.
The book follows FBI agent Atlee Pine, who has been searching for her twin sister, Mercy, who was abducted at age 6 and never seen again.
Register online through the library events calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
The event is being held in collaboration with Tewksbury Public Library, Wellesley Books and other Massachusetts public libraries.
For more about Newburyport Public Library: www.newburyportpl.org.
