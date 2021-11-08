NEWBURYPORT — Author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson will speak about the Merrimack River and Plum Island via Zoom on Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The presentation is part of the Lyceum, which is associated with the Newburyport Adult and Community Education program. The cost is $15, and registration can be made at newburyportadulted.org.
In recent years, the 117-mile Merrimack River has sometimes been getting dirtier, not cleaner. Hendrickson has written a book, “Merrimack: The Resilient River,” and he will explain the river’s status during his presentation.
The 40-slide program will include a discussion of Plum Island. The barrier island is integral to Merrimack River history, and aerial photos will demonstrate the connection.
Hendrickson, the author of six books, is writing a seventh, “Plum Island: A Vulnerable Gem.” He is a former reporter for The Daily News.
