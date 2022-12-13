ROWLEY — New Hampshire author David Sobel talks about his new book, “Best Bike Rides in New England,” in a Zoom webinar offered Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. by Rowley Public Library.
Sobel will reveal some of his favorite rides, discuss the variables he uses when designing a ride, explain how to design rides using online tools such as Map My Ride or Strava, advocate for incorporating bike riding three to five times a week into personal wellness goals, and suggest a great ride in or around one's community.
The Northeast provides some of the most exciting cycling in the country, including sweeping vistas, seaside towns and fall colors, according to a library news release.
In his guide, Sobel recommends rides in each New England state with mileage ranges and difficulty levels for beginners and experienced cyclists.
These include enjoying the scenery and stopping for surf and turf on a moderate 17-mile trip through Mystic, Connecticut, or challenging oneself on hilly vistas and cooling off in Cold River while biking in Walpole, New Hampshire. Or taking it easy while traveling back in time through Concord, Massachusetts.
In addition to detailed directions, each route features annotated maps, photographs, elevation profiles, and suggestions for entertainment and dining along the way.
The Zoom presentation can be seen at the library, with no registration required, or from home. To watch from home, register on the library's website at www.rowleylibrary.org/calendar. A link will be emailed.
Sobel is a professor emeritus in the education department at Antioch University New England. He consults and speaks on child development and place-based education. He lives in Harrisville, New Hampshire.
