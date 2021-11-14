NEWBURYPORT — Local author Frank Schaeffer appears Thursday on “The Morning Show” to discuss his new book, “Fall in Love, Have Children, Stay Put, Save the Planet, Be Happy.”
Host Mary Jacobsen will speak to The New York Times best-selling author about his book’s post-pandemic blueprint for rebalancing work and family, including a pragmatic agenda for making life fairer, saner and more joyful for everyone.
Schaeffer’s book has been described as a “thought-provoking mix of compelling scientific and social research reinforced with poignant moments from his life with his grandchildren.”
“The Morning Show” airs at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and WJOP (FM 96.3) and also livestreams on YouTube (click on YouTube at NCMHub.org). After broadcast, look on the YouTube playlist for “The Morning Show.” Each show is also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud at NCMHub.org).
