WEST NEWBURY — G.A.R. Memorial Library is closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth – as is the case with other public facilities in town.
But the library is promoting a special opportunity that evening for people wishing to learn more about the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S., which the holiday on Monday is intended to commemorate.
From 6 to 7 p.m., author, historian and professor Annette Gordon-Reed will lead a virtual discussion about her book, "On Juneteenth," which was published in 2021.
Gordon-Reed, a Pulitzer and National Book Award-winning historian, is recognized for the scholarship of her prize-winning book, "The Hemingses of Monticello." She is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor at Harvard University, and splits her time between New York and Cambridge.
Gordon-Reed is a descendant of Texas slaves who has an authentic and intimate perspective on Juneteenth. Her book explores the history and tradition of theday and its more recent significance.
Lisa Baldez, a professor of government at Dartmouth College, will serve as moderator at the book talk. Baldez’s research and published works seek to find common ground between left-wing and right-wing women in the U.S. and around the world.
Gordon-Reed and Baldez will talk about Gordon-Reed’s research process, her childhood while growing up in Texas, and the circuitous pathway to national recognition of the Juneteenth anniversary.
In her book, Gordon-Reed calls it “staggering” that the U.S. has gone so long without establishing an official date to mark the end of what many consider to be "America's Original Sin."
Juneteenth has been official holiday in Massachusetts since 2020, and recognizes and honors the freedom, achievements and contributions of African Americans.
It originated when U.S. Major Gen. Gordon Granger announced from his Galveston, Texas, headquarters that the Civil War ended on June 19, 1865 – two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Slavery was no longer the law of the land. Although the Lone Star State was the last state to free its slaves, it's held the most Juneteenth celebrations since that time with Texas becoming the first state to officially recognize the holiday in 1980.
This event is presented as part of the American Inspiration Author Series in partnership with Boston Public Library, the State Library of Massachusetts and GBH Forum-Network.
Visit www.westnewburylibrary.org to register and receive a Zoom link.
