NEWBURYPORT — Avita of Newburyport recently celebrated the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day, an event held to raise awareness and money in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.
The celebration featured live music, carnival games, a barre balance exercise class, and a food truck with Culinary Director Alex Duda.
Cam Snappers Car Club, an Avita favorite, also joined in and put on a car show.
Avita is an assisted living community specializing in memory care and The Longest Day is meaningful to everyone there: residents, associates and family members, according to Executive Director Matt Carson.
“There are many ways to cheer in the summer solstice,” Carson said in a news release.
Our Longest Day celebrates our residents, their families, the Avita team and the caring love shared between us all!” he added. “I can’t think of a better way to kick off summer.”
To learn more about Avita of Newburyport, contact adviser Alison Kolozsvary at 978-225-7000.
