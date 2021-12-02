BOSTON — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision not to seek another term has opened up a path for Democrats to retake the corner office in next year’s elections.
On Wednesday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito sent shockwaves through the state’s political establishment by announcing that the duo wouldn’t be running for a third term in next year’s gubernatorial race.
Baker said the decision was “extremely difficult” but that he wanted to avoid what would have been a bruising battle for the GOP nomination that would “get in the way” of the state’s pandemic recovery.
“We believe it’s most important that we spend the next year focusing on that, and not the discourse that comes with political campaigns,” he told reporters at a Statehouse briefing. “We still have a lot of work to do.”
Baker and Polito broke the news to executive branch staffers earlier in the day, telling them in a statement that running for a third term would be a “distraction.”
“We want to focus on recovery, not on the grudge matches political campaigns can devolve into,” they wrote. “We have a great deal of work to do to put the pandemic behind us, keep our kids in school, and keep our communities and economy moving forward.”
Baker, who was first elected in 2014, stressed his accomplishments in the governor’s corner office, from battling COVID-19 and eliminating a state budget deficit to increasing state funding for public education and public transit, while making progress in tackling the opioid addiction crisis — all without raising taxes.
“But today is about the future,” according to his statement. “This next year needs to be about recovery, not about politics.”
Baker will leave office on a high note, political observers say, as one of the state’s most popular governors. During his tenure, he has appealed to independents and moderate Democrats who are key to winning a statewide race in deep-blue Massachusetts. Among registered voters, Democrats have a 3-1 advantage over Republicans.
But observers point out Baker would face a difficult path to an unprecedented third term amid a formidable challenge from within his own party.
“While he stood a good chance of reelection against the Democrats, he was no sure thing for a renomination by the Republican Party,” said Jeff Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University. “It was going to be an ugly campaign. It would have gotten very personal, and his path to victory wasn’t clear.”
Diehl a challenge
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a conservative Republican, is running for the party’s nomination with support from former Republican President Donald Trump.
Diehl’s campaign is also backed by the state’s Republican Party, which has taken a hard right turn under the leadership of former Rep. Jim Lyons, who publicly clashed with Baker over a range of issues.
In a statement, Diehl praised Baker and Polito for their service but said he has “a message” for disaffected GOP and independent voters who are “tired of the status quo” and looking for a change in direction from Baker’s moderate brand of Republicanism.
“My campaign is providing Bay Staters with a hopeful choice for fresh leadership and a bold new direction for our state” Diehl said.
Lyons issued a statement suggesting that Baker’s decision to bow out was prompted by Trump’s endorsement of Diehl and his “America first” agenda.
“We look forward to working with President Trump as we continue to rebuild the Massachusetts Republican Party,” Lyons said.
It’s not clear if other Republicans will dive into the race. Polito, who has amassed a sizable campaign war chest, has been raising money and ramping up her public schedule in recent weeks, which has fueled speculation that she could seek the party’s nomination to run for governor next year.
“If Polito gets into it, Baker would campaign so hard for her,” said Erin O’Brien, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts at Boston. “She is more conservative than Baker and could win over some Trump Republicans while also running with Baker’s stamp of approval.”
Polito seemed to pour cold water on suggestions that she’ll run for the top job, saying she will be focused on pandemic recovery during her final year in office.
“We’re focused on education, keeping kids in school, and making sure that our communities, small businesses and our economy fully recover,” she told reporters.
An opening for Democrats
But Baker’s decision not to seek reelection also clears a path for Democrats to retake the governor’s office, which has been under Republican control for nearly eight years. Both branches of the state Legislature are controlled by Democrats, who have increased their super-majority in the past several election cycles.
To date, at least three Democrats have jumped into the race and have been drumming up money and support for their nascent campaigns.
Former state Sen. Ben Downing, a Pittsfield Democrat, launched his bid for the governor’s office in February, and has been pumping out policy plans.
Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, launched her bid to become the state’s first Black female governor in early June, vowing a new direction for the state.
Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston, launched her campaign to be the state’s first Latina governor shortly afterward, pledging “bold and transformative change.”
Attorney General Maura Healey is also rumored to be considering a bid for the Democratic nomination. Healey issued a statement on Wednesday that didn’t mention a potential run but praised Baker for having “a focus on respect and finding common ground” in a “time of divisiveness and challenge.”
“He has been a valued partner to my office and to me,” Healey said. “I have deep regard and respect for the way he has led, with a commitment to doing what is right on behalf of the people of the commonwealth.”
The state’s Democratic Party sent out a fundraising pitch to supporters Wednesday asking for money and vowing the party will retake the governor’s office.
“We are offering a vision for what Massachusetts should be, and how we can get there, together,” MassDEMs chairman Gus Bickford said in a statement. “Geoff Diehl and the Massachusetts Republican Party are offering chaos, division and policies that will drag our state back in time.”
Political observers say if Healey jumps into the gubernatorial race she would be the likely frontrunner to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.
“If I had to bet on one person who could retake the governor’s office, it would be Maura Healey,” Berry said. “If she chooses to run, she would easily win the Democratic primary and would be a favorite against either Diehl or Polito.”
