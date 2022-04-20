BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has joined 17 other Republican governors in calling on the Biden administration to put the brakes on a new Department of Education rule that they argue will make it more difficult for privately run charter schools to receive federal funding.
In a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Baker and other governors outline their opposition to the proposed rules and call on the administration to suspend implementation of the regulations for a year to give the public more time to weigh in on the plans.
They said the proposed rules would “make it more difficult — if not impossible — for independent and smaller charter schools to access federal funds.”
“We oppose any attempts by the federal government to act as a national charter school board, impose a top-down and one-size-fits-all approach, and undermine the authority of parents to choose the educational option best for their child,” the governors wrote.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is among the 18 Republican chief executives who signed on to the letter, an effort that was led by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
The new rule would require charter schools to prove that local school districts are “over-enrolled” to qualify for funding from federal programs, among other changes.
But the governors said the proposed rule fails to consider parents’ “desire for their child to attend a school that meets their child’s unique needs” and would adversely impact disadvantaged youth.
“Across the nation, charter schools enroll more students of color and more economically disadvantaged students than their traditional public school counterparts,” they said. “The requirements imposed in the proposed rule will put the department in a position to undermine the decision made by millions of families seeking a better opportunity for their child.”
They pointed out that charters serve about 7% of all public school students nationwide but account for less than 1% of federal spending on education.
In an earlier letter to the U.S. Education Department, Massachusetts’ Education Secretary Jim Peyser and Commissioner Jeff Riley outlined the Baker administration’s objections to the DOE’s proposed rules for funding through the Charter School Program.
Among those concerns is a proposed requirement that applicants submit a community impact analysis demonstrating a “sufficient demand for the proposed project” and that it would serve the interests of students and host communities.
Peyser and Riley point out that Massachusetts already requires that but said the DOE’s “narrow definition” of demand would likely “constrain” charter school growth.
“Massachusetts is known for its rigorous charter application processes,” they wrote. “We believe that it is possible for state entities to uphold rigorous application processes while providing charter applicants with multiple methods to demonstrate demand for their proposed school.”
There are 78 charter schools in Massachusetts — including several in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore — enrolling an estimated 46,000 students, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
By comparison, about 1,800 traditional public schools in the state enroll more than 912,000 students.
Unlike traditional schools, charters are allowed more flexibility with curriculum, class size and the length of the day. They are tuition free, with admission determined by lottery. But they’re funded through the same pool of tax money as regular schools, which has fueled opposition to expanding them.
State law requires public schools to pay for the education of a child who transfers to a charter school for at least six years — one of the most generous reimbursements in the nation. Costs vary by district, but the average reimbursement is about $12,300 per student.
In 2016, Baker led an effort to expand the number of charter schools by lifting a state cap, but voters soundly rejected the referendum.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
