BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday nominated Rep. James Kelcourse for a seat on the state’s Parole Board, a move that could create another vacancy in the House of Representatives in the tail end of the legislative session and further dwindle the ranks of the House’s minority caucus ahead of this fall elections.
Baker tapped Kelcourse, an Amesbury Republican and defense attorney, and Maryanne Galvin, a forensic psychologist from Plymouth, for a pair of seats on the board that grants and supervises paroles. Their nominations are subject to approval by the Governor’s Council.
Kelcourse has served in the House since 2015, where he is one of 28 Republicans in the 160-seat body. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Amesbury last fall and was backed by Baker in that bid.
In January, Baker nominated another House Republican, Sheila Harrington of Groton, to serve as Gardner District Court clerk magistrate. She resigned in February to join the court and her seat will remain vacant through the end of this session.
Ipswich Republican Brad Hill left the House last year to join the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, and Rep. Jamie Belsito, a Topsfield Democrat, flipped the seat in a special election.
Along with Harrington’s, the House has four other districts without representation due to Democrats departing for other posts this year — Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin of Easton, Federal Emergency Management Agency Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich of Marblehead, Lowell City Manager Tom Golden, and Carolyn Dykema of Holliston, who now works for the solar energy company Nexamp.
President Joe Biden’s September 2021 nomination of Framingham Democrat Rep. Maria Robinson as assistant secretary of energy in the Office of Electricity is still pending after a U.S. Senate Committee deadlocked on it last month.
Democrats hold a 126-seat supermajority in the House, with Rep. Susannah Whipps of Athol, a former Republican, as the sole unenrolled lawmaker.
Baker’s nomination of Kelcourse comes a day after the May 31 deadline for legislative candidates to submit their nomination papers to the secretary of state’s office.
Kelcourse currently represents Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury. His district was redrawn in the 2021 redistricting process, losing two Amesbury precincts and picking up the town of Merrimac.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.