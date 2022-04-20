SALEM — A youth hockey coach was arrested in 2018 and charged with sexually assaulting several boys in Marblehead, but was released on bail because the state's pre-trial detention laws do not consider the charges grounds to hold suspects before trial.
Christopher Prew's bail was later revoked and he pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated child rape, 14 counts of indecent assault and battery on a child and other charges. He was sentenced in August to 13-15 years in state prison.
But for families of his victims, Prew's pre-trial release was a betrayal by the justice system that forced their children to relive the nightmare of being sexually abused.
"It was very difficult to inform our brave yet traumatized children that under the law Prew was not considered dangerous," Kate, a mother of several of the victims, said Wednesday during a forum at Salem State University. "The safety that they felt while he was held in custody was ripped from them."
That's because bail law does not include aggravated child rape as an offense under which prosecutors can seek a dangerousness finding so that someone may be held.
Gov. Charlie Baker wants to change that with a raft of proposed changes to criminal justice law that would expand the list of offenses under which suspects can be kept in jail because of they pose a danger.
On Wednesday, Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito joined state prosecutors and victims of sexual and physical abuse for a panel discussion. Victims talked about the abuse they suffered and called on lawmakers to approve Baker's plan to update the state's pretrial detention law to prevent dangerous suspects from being released before trial.
A man who identified himself only as "Rob" said he was a victim of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman when he was 11 years old. He said loopholes in the pre-trial law that allow child rapists to be released on bail "make no sense."
"It's hard to think that a child predator could be free to reoffend repeatedly while out on bail," he said. "We need to do a better job of protecting children."
Baker’s proposal, which is pending before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, would expand a list of offenses that can provide grounds for a hearing on whether to keep someone in jail, or to let police detain people who violate conditions of pretrial release without first getting a warrant.
Under state law and a recent ruling of the state Supreme Judicial Court, judges must set bail at affordable levels and only consider what’s likely to ensure a defendant’s return to court.
Baker's plan proposes widening the list to include sex offenses against children, burglary, arson, and assault and battery, among other crimes.
Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett is among those who support the proposal, calling the push to update the state's pretrial detention law one of the most important issues during his 20-year tenure as a state prosecutor.
"We need more tools," he said during Wednesday's forum. "The most important thing we do as DAs is to be a voice for victims, and we need to do more."
Baker has filed similar "dangerousness" bills in the two previous legislative sessions but lawmakers have declined to take up the proposals.
He refiled the bill in December along with another proposal to improve domestic violence laws to make it a crime to post sexually explicit material without someone's permission.
Massachusetts is one of only two states that doesn’t have laws against "revenge porn," where adults post sexually explicit images of a former spouse or ex-partner on the internet to harass or embarrass them.
The would create a new felony offense for people charged with distributing a sexually explicit image "for purposes of revenge or embarrassment" and give judges the authority to ensure explicit images are destroyed. Violators could face up to five years in prison and fines of $10,000.
The Judiciary Committee recently threw Baker's proposal a lifeline by extending the timeframe to consider it until June 30, but its outcome is still unclear.
In recent years, the Democratic-controlled Legislature has focused on easing mandatory sentences for minor offenses as part of updates to the state's criminal justice laws, and legislative leaders have been largely reluctant to take up proposals to increase penalties for serious crimes.
At Wednesday's forum, Baker praised the panelists for coming forward with their stories and renewed his call to legislative leaders to advance the proposal. He urged them to consider the stories of the victims in their deliberations.
"The idea that we're somehow turning criminal justice upside down with this very targeted and specific proposal is insane," Baker said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
