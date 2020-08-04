Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $16.53 billion interim budget on Tuesday that will keep state government operating through at least the end of October, but he rejected a firm deadline of Oct. 31 for the funding to expire.
Baker also objected to the Legislature's attempt to put limits on the administration's ability to seek savings, saying the bill would "unduly limit the flexibility my administration needs to manage three months of funding without a General Appropriations Act."
The Legislature has yet to even propose a budget for fiscal 2021 as it waits to better understand the fiscal impacts of the pandemic and learn if Congress will send additional financial relief to states. Instead of another one-month interim budget for August, the House and Senate last week passed a spending bill with enough money to cover three months of spending.
Baker signed the spending portion of the bill, ensuring the government will not run out of money, but sent other sections back to the Legislature with amendments.
The governor returned the section that established a sunset date of Oct. 31, writing in a letter to the Legislature that there are portions of the bill that should remain in place for the full year.
"As a matter of course, interim budgets such as this do not contain a sunset date, and there is no reason to include one here," Baker wrote.
The governor also objected to language that would have restricted Baker from spending less on any program or agency than the lower amount spent in either fiscal 2020, or what was proposed in Baker's budget from January. He has rejected similar language in past supplemental spending bills as an infringement on his executive authority.
"While I appreciate the desire for stability in a complicated time, as I indicated in my letter dated July 24, the executive branch must retain the discretion to not spend money unnecessarily, where a lesser amount does not compromise the achievement of underlying legislative purposes and goals," Baker wrote.
Baker proposed to report to the Legislature at least monthly if any savings have been achieved, or if federal funding comes through that can supplant state tax dollars for any programs.
~ Matt Murphy/SHNS
