BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker rolled out a $3.5 billion economic development proposal Thursday that calls for leveraging federal pandemic relief funds to spruce up downtowns, build more housing and fund clean energy projects.
Speaking from a site along Lynn’s waterfront where a new housing complex is rising from a once-vacant lot, Baker said the legislative package calls for tapping into $2.3 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds and borrowing $1.2 billion to fund economic development programs and hundreds of shovel-ready local projects.
“These investments will strengthen our state’s infrastructure, create jobs and provide investments in all 351 cities and towns for dedicated funding for projects and initiatives in every community,” Baker said at the briefing. “We think this puts Massachusetts in the best possible position to come out of the pandemic.”
Baker’s plan also calls for spending $1.2 billion on environmental protection and climate change adaptation, including $750 million specifically for clean energy projects.
Kathleen Theoharides, secretary of the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said the spending plan includes a “record level” of funding for clean energy that would be a “game changer” for a litany of environmental initiatives.
The proposal also includes $60 million for water and sewer projects, such as improving water quality along the Merrimack River and other bodies of water, where aging outfalls tip hundreds of millions of gallons of sewage into the Merrimack, Mystic and Connecticut rivers each year.
Theoharides said those projects are aimed at ensuring that the state’s “drinking water is clean, our beaches are swimmable and that our rivers are not carrying dirty, polluted water.”
Baker has filed a separate proposal to spend $9.7 billion on infrastructure improvements over the next five years by leveraging existing state and federal dollars to take advantage of new federal matching grants. That measure is being considered by the state Legislature.
The state expects to get $5.3 billion from the American Relief Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden, over the next five years.
Baker and lawmakers passed a $4 billion spending bill last year that channels a sizable chunk of that money, along with state surplus funds, to the state’s health care system, housing, workforce development, transportation upgrades and environmental protection.
Under the new law, ARPA funds must be committed by states by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026. Otherwise, they will be returned to the federal government.
Baker said there is a sense of urgency to move ahead with his new development plan to get the financing in place for redevelopment projects, given the likelihood of delays from global supply chain issues.
“This is a lot of money and a lot of projects and we need to get going now if we’re going to get them done over the next few years,” he said. “Many of these communities have done a lot of work put projects before us. ... What they need is resources and certainty from the Commonwealth.”
While the pandemic disrupted normal activity along Main streets across the state, Baker says that’s an opportunity to rethink redevelopment in many downtowns.
“Downtowns are going to be different,” he said. “The goal here is to make sure it makes them better. We have a big opportunity here and we need to get started.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
