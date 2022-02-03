BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker has rolled out a new infrastructure plan that will divert billions of dollars in federal funding to fix the state's crumbling roads and bridges and upgrade public transit and aging water and sewer systems.

The plan outlined by Baker on Thursday calls for devoting $5.4 billion in highway funds for road and bridge upgrades over the next five years, about $2.2 billion for the MBTA, about $591,000 for regional transportation systems and $1.4 billion on improvements to water, sewer and other environmental infrastructure.

"This will make our transportation more reliable and safer and will deliver billions of dollars into Massachusetts to help upgrade roads, bridges in our public transportation system," Baker said during a Thursday briefing at UMASS-Lowell. "With the funding from this bill, we can build investments that will improve infrastructure from one end of the commonwealth to the other."

Money for the upgrades comes from the state's share of the $1 trillion infrastructure and jobs law, which was signed by President Joe Biden in November.

All told, the state will get more than $9.5 billion over the next five years from the new law.

The state will also get $2.5 billion for upgrades on the MBTA system. Other funding will be devoted to fixing combined sewer outfalls and culverts, airports and incentives to switch to electric vehicles.

Another $110 billion will be available to Massachusetts and other states for fixing bridges through a new competitive federal grant program, Baker said.

Nearly $27 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, tribal nations and territories over the next five years to fix and repair more than 45,000 bridges.

U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said the windfall of federal dollars is a "once in a generation" opportunity for the state to fund pressing infrastructure needs.

"This will fund projects that, once completed, will positively impact the daily lives of everyone who lives, works and visits here," she said during Thursday's briefing.

Locally, the bridge funding will go toward projects including the Tewksbury Street Bridge in Andover, Bridge Street Bridge over Bass River in Beverly, the Winthrop Street bridge over the Ipswich River in Hamilton, the Short Street bridge over Spicket River in Lawrence and two bridges in Haverhill over the Merrimack river, according to the Baker administration.

A complete list of the 146 bridge repair and replacement projects slated for funding can be found here.

Baker said he is also planning to file a new transportation bond bill to leverage the federal funds that will be flowing into the state in coming years.

The state is also planning to spend a portion of $5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds it has received on water, sewer and other environmental infrastructure.

Data provided by the Biden administration shows only about 25% of Massachusetts’ 5,229 bridges are in good condition. About 9% are considered structurally deficient.

Besides structurally deficient bridges, many of the state's roadways are in major disrepair, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

The Biden administration's Infrastructure Report Card gave the state a grade of C-, saying there are at least 1,194 miles of highway in poor condition.

Baker's proposal comes as groups that represent the construction industry issued an urgent call Thursday to begin diverting federal funding to fixing the state's bridges.

In a letter to legislative leaders, John Pourbaix, executive director of Construction Industries of Massachusetts, called on them to pursue an "aggressive" bridge repair program and begin channeling federal funds immediately into fixing structurally deficient structures.

He cited the recent bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and reports of concrete falling from an overpass in Somerville, as "timely reminders" of the need for bridge repairs.

"Every community across the commonwealth has bridges in need of repair and/or reconstruction," Pourbaix wrote. "Addressing a handful of bridges across the state in piecemeal fashion will not get us out of the federal penalty nor will it ensure the safety of the public. Our bridges must be a priority.”

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.