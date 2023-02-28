BOSTON — Former Gov. Charlie Baker is still getting taxpayer-funded protection from state police security details outside his Swampscott home, nearly two months after he stepped down from office.
Baker officially left the governor's office Jan. 4 following an eight-year tenure after deciding not to seek a third term. He was hired to take over as president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, a job that pays about $3 million a year.
When he was governor, security details — provided by state police — included a driver and round-the-clock protection for Baker and his family. The details were supposed to end when he stepped down, but the agency is still posting troopers in marked and unmarked cruises outside his home, including on the weekends.
A spokesman for the state police declined to comment on the details or provide information about how much the continued coverage is costing taxpayers.
"As part of our executive protection mission, we determine on a case-by-case basis the duration of protective services provided to principals after the conclusion of their elected term," state police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement. "For security reasons, we have no further comment."
Unlike many states, Massachusetts has no governor's mansion but offers a $65,000-per-year housing allowance and round-the-clock security details to protect the governor and their family members. Baker didn't accept the housing allowance during his time in office. He did, however, deal with a number of security incidents at his Swampscott residence.
In 2020, Baker reported a security breach after a man entered his home through an unlocked door and left a package of documents, according to court records. Baker's wife, Lauren, and daughter were home at the time, authorities said.
During the pandemic, far-right groups and supporters of then-President Donald Trump routinely gathered on the grassy median strip across from Baker's home to protest COVID-related public health restrictions and vaccine mandates.
Baker's residence also was a target for environmental activists. At one point, a group chained themselves to a pink sailboat on a trailer outside Baker's home to protest his environmental policies. Several individuals were arrested.
The protests prompted a Republican state lawmaker to file legislation that would impose legal penalties for protesting within 100 yards of an elected official's home. But the proposal, filed by state Rep. Steven Howitt, R-Seekonk, wasn't taken up by the Legislature.
To be sure, a number of states offer extended executive protective details for former governors. In New Jersey, departing governors get six months of state police details once they leave office, which often consists of a single trooper.
Under federal law, former presidents, their spouses and children up to 16 years old are entitled to Secret Service details for their lifetimes, but they may decline the protection, as President Richard Nixon did after stepping down in 1974.
Former vice presidents and their families are offered much less coverage, with security details available for only six months after they leave office.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
