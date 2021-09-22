NEWBURYPORT — On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the leaders of the Institution for Savings rode in the Tour de Force, a four-day annual cycling event from Boston to New York to honor police, firefighters and other first responders who died in the terrorist attacks.
Bank President and CEO Michael Jones and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock joined hundreds of first responders and others in the Tour de Force, started in 2002 to honor those who died in the attacks in New York City.
This year’s ride left from Fenway Park and ended in New York City’s Battery Park after a stop at Ground Zero and the 9/11 memorial. Money raised from the ride supports the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.
For Jones and Rock, both avid cyclists, this was their fourth time competing in the Tour de Force. The strenuous ride, however, never becomes commonplace and this year’s 20th anniversary made it even more important to them, they said in a press release.
“Of the many cycling events we do, the Tour de Force is without question among the most moving,” Jones said. “Ending in New York City and seeing the site where so many gave their lives is something we will never forget.”
This year, the bank also recognized the milestone anniversary by working with the Newburyport Fire Department to purchase commemorative challenge coins marking the anniversary.
The coins have the department’s logo on one side and a collage of the towers, a pentagon shape depicting the Pentagon attack, an image of commemorative steel from the World Trade Center and “UA93” – for United Airlines Flight 93, another hijacked airliner that was forced to crash in Pennsylvania – on the reverse. The bank paid for the printing of a limited number of the coins, which will be given to local first responders and others affected by 9/11.
On Tuesday, an 80-pound portion of steel from the World Trade Center, split into two perpendicular slabs representing the twin towers, was displayed at the bank’s main office.
The steel memorial is part of a permanent memorial at the Newburyport fire headquarters made possible by Newburyport firefighter Michael Kent, who worked with the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, John Ponte of the Siller Foundation and New York Fire Department dispatcher Warren Fuchs to obtain the steel.
