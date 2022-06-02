NEWBURYPORT — An Amesbury craft brewery is looking to make a splash across the river and will be hosting the first Newburyport Dog Bash at Cashman Dog Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Newburyport Dog Bash will run from noon to 4 p.m. and also feature an adoption event hosted by a Groveland-based nonprofit animal rescue, Sweet Paws Rescue.
Eli Bailin is the event organizer for BareWolf Brewing, which has been brewing craft beers on Oakland Street in Amesbury since 2017.
Although the craft brewery has spent the past five years expanding its business in Amesbury, BareWolf Brewing would like to expand its visibility by hosting a community event in Newburyport.
Newburyport Dog Bash tickets are $5 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/newburyport-dog-bash-tickets-322616002147, and all the proceeds are expected to benefit Sweet Paws Rescue.
“I’ve gotten a few dogs through Sweet Paws and they usually bring a big crowd,” Bailin said.
Adoption event
Sweet Paws Rescue is a foster-based nonprofit animal rescue organization that has rescued close to 18,000 puppies, dogs, kittens and cats since 2011.
Cynthia Sweet is the founder of Sweet Paws Rescue and said an adoption event is a special occasion that focuses on serious potential dog owners who have a good home awaiting their future pet.
“People can come Saturday and learn what we do. It will be educational, information and inspirational fun,” she said.
Potential adopters need to be approved by Sweet Paws Rescue. More information can be found on the Sweet Paws Rescue website at sweetpawsrescue.org/.
“Most rescues don’t adopt to just anyone. This is not just an open adoption event where you can just walk up and take a puppy. We want to make sure that our adopters are serious dog owners,” Sweet said.
BareWolf Brewing owner co-founder Stevie Bareford said he has been to a number of Sweet Paws Rescue adoption events and found them hard to forget.
“It’s pretty incredible to be there when someone adopts a dog. They ring a bell and everyone gets misty eyed. You can get kind of addicted to that and I don’t know who has a better time, the humans or the dogs,” he said.
Dog freebies
Musical act Ward Hayden and The Outliers will play from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and a BareWolf Brewing beer garden will be available for adults age 21 and over.
Bailin promised to have “plenty of dog freebies” available Saturday courtesy of sponsors Enjoy Your Life, Arthur S. Page Insurance and Natural Dog. The first 200 ticket holders will get a free tote bag loaded with goodies.
“We just want to have a big party for dogs and their families. So, get your tickets ahead of time,” he said.
Although Bailin said he expects beautiful weather Saturday, the Newburyport Dog Bash has a rain date of Sunday.
