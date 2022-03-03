NEWBURYPORT — A former North End Boat Club bartender was cleared of a felony larceny charge Monday after she was found not guilty by a Newburyport District Court jury, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
The verdict ends a roughly two-year case against Salisbury resident Desiree Newton, who was charged in March 2020 with stealing almost $10,000 in lottery money from the private club over a five-month period.
