NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted unanimously this week to collectively approve two requests for Community Preservation Act funding, totaling $312,035, for the restoration of the stagnant Bartlet Mall Frog Pond and its nonfunctioning fountain.
The Parks Department and Parks Commission requested $186,035 for efforts to improve the water quality at the Frog Pond, as well as $126,000 for the restoration of the swan fountain.
In February, Parks Commission Chair Kim Turner went before the council to present plans for restoring Bartlet Mall’s pond after decades of water quality discoloration and decay.
She said it was one of her “most critical goals since joining the commission about seven years ago.”
The mall was used by livestock in the early 1600s and then as a place of industry — rope making and ice harvesting — in the 1700s. It was even a training ground for militia during the Revolutionary War, Turner told the council.
When the promenade in front of the courthouse was built in 1800, a deep ravine from the head of Green Street was filled in, cutting off the freshwater supply to the pond and causing discoloration and an unpleasant smell.
In the late 1800s, Edward Moseley donated a fountain in memory of his father, Ebenezer Moseley. The fountain was connected to a municipal water source and aerated the water for close to 100 years, according to Turner.
By the 1980s, the fountain had disintegrated because of the poor water quality, so a group of residents campaigned for its replacement.
In 1987, sculptor Jeffrey Briggs donated his time and resources to design and make a new fountain, but he warned the city about the water quality issue.
At the same time, the city began diverting stormwater from neighboring streets to the pond, which people believe contributed to the decline of the water quality. The fountain had to be shut off in the late 1980s and has not been on since.
Speaking by phone Tuesday, Turner explained that the city previously allocated CPA money for the project, allowing parks officials to hire a water engineer and licensed site professional to review the quality of the water and the sediment in the pond.
The findings from that effort were finalized in August and provided parks officials with five potential options for tackling the issue.
“What was really nice about it was that we have the ability to pivot as we’re going along,” Turner said, explaining that if one option isn’t working or it looks like it would be too expensive, it will be easy to switch to another option.
These options range from dredging the pond to a few different possibilities of encapsulation.
One idea for encapsulation was to cap the bottom of the pond with a geosynthetic liner, while another idea involved a clay liner.
There is also an option of chemical control, which Parks Department officials are trying to avoid.
Parks officials still need to do more testing to get an idea of definitive costs for the project.
A timeline for the project is unclear now, but Turner hopes to have some documentation for cost estimates from contractors by next spring.
Parks officials are also talking with the Conservation Commission about different aspects of the project.
Right now, the goal is “to give everyone a comfort level that we are doing this the right way, once and for all, and then we can go to bid and hopefully get the work done,” Turner said.
Though the CPA funding will help pay for the project, more funding will likely be needed. Parks officials will look at state and federal grant options, as well as local fundraising opportunities.
“We want to get everyone onboard to try to get the pond back to the crown jewel that it is for the city,” Turner said.
For more about the project, visit http://newburyportparks.com/bartlet-mall-restoration.html.
