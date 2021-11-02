NEWBURYPORT — The three Battle Grounds Coffee Co. shops will collect Christmas stockings for local veterans, starting on Veterans Day and running through Dec. 11.
All Christmas stockings collected will be given to veterans through the help of local veteran service officers and veterans organizations, including Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, VFW Lorraine Post 29 and AMVets Post 147.
This project stems from the efforts of veteran Donald Jarvis, who collected Christmas stockings last year.
“The intent is for these Christmas stockings to provide some additional holiday cheer this year to our local veterans,” he said.
Jarvis said he hopes this collection will be as successful as last year’s when more than 100 stockings were donated and even veterans on the South Shore received stockings.
Christmas stockings can include but are not limited to thank-you cards, personal hygiene products (male and female), gift cards, puzzle books and candy. Anyone who would like to donate Christmas stockings can drop them off at Battle Grounds locations at 39 Washington St., Haverhill; 33 Pleasant St., Newburyport; and 931 Boston Road, Bradford.
Anyone who wants to donate a large number of stockings should contact Jarvis at jarvis.don@gmail.com to coordinate a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.