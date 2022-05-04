MERRIMAC — Bee informed.
The Essex County Beekeepers Association’s William Crocker and Mel Gadd will present “Introduction to Honeybees: The Honeybee Book” a program to learn about honeybees and beekeeping as well as to understand the importance of bees as pollinators in an in-person program at Merrimac Public Library from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The library is located at 86 West Main St., Merrimac. The ECBA will bring along an observation hive to demonstrate the habitat of the honeybee and the honey making process.
Sponsored by The Friends of the Merrimac Library, this presentation will be part of a series of spring programs the library will offer to the public surrounding the expected June opening of the library’s new pollinator garden. The garden’s planning and design is geared to foster primarily native plant species to attract and support pollinators. This presentation from ECBA ties in with the library’s goal to help the community better understand the role of these native pollinators in the garden and the need to create habitat for a healthy ecosystem.
Program presenters include members of the Essex County Beekeepers Association, a nonprofit educational organization founded in 1923 by beekeepers in Essex County interested in sharing their experiences. In 1998, they celebrated the 75th anniversary of the club and its association with the Topsfield Fair in Topsfield and received international recognition. The ECBA is known to have the largest honey show in North America.
Member Bill Crocker earned a BSME from UMass-Lowell and an MSME from MIT. He is working as a software engineer with Analog Devices Inc. and has been a member of the Essex County Beekeepers Association for about five years.
Beekeeper Mel Gadd has been involved with ECBA for over 16 years. Gadd maintains 22 hives: Three at schools where he works with students as the beekeepers, and 18 hives at Mass Audubon’s Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln.
He has been involved with using nontraditional types of hives (top bar, Warre hives, Slovinian & Valkyrie Horizontal hives) as well as the traditional Langstroth hive. As part of his work at Drumlin Farm, Gadd has been conducting experiments with natural approaches to dealing with the problems of the bees. Gadd was named the “Beekeeper of the Year” in 2017 by the Massachusetts Beekeepers Association.
Register online through the Merrimac library’s event page or call the library at 978-346-9441 to secure a spot.
