NEWBURYPORT — Boston’s favorite Beatles tribute band Beatlejuice will perform July 8 at the Maudslay Arts Center as part of a fundraiser.
Tickets are $50 per person for patio tables of three to four people. Lawn seats are $30. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m.
Since the center opened its doors in 1992, many outstanding artists have graced its stage from every style of music – opera, country, classical, big band, jazz, pop and rock ‘n’ roll.
Over the past 30 years, the center has worked to revitalize, restore and preserve the barns and facilities. The Beatlejuice fundraiser endeavors to raise $50,000 for further repairs to the historic barn complex.
It’s been more than 50 years since The Beatles’ last performance, but their songs have not lost their appeal.
With more than 20 No. 1 hits and 34 top 10 hits on the Billboard charts nearly everyone can hum a Beatles tune. This concert will appeal to all members of the family, according to Maudslay officials.
There will be food from BigRigBBQ, beer and wine from Newburyport Brewing Co. and Sweet Baby Vineyard, and chocolate chip cookies from Cookie Jar Kitchen.
Maudslay officials say they are is grateful to the following local businesses that have provided financial support for this fundraiser: Institution for Savings, Smith, Costello & Crawford, Interlocks Salon and Spa, Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, and the Blue Ocean Music Hall.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website at maudslayartscenter.org.
